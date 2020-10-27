Elvira Mary Jacobson



September 10, 1925 ~ October 24, 2020







Elvira Mary Jacobson passed away on October 24, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1925 to George Ray Sherwood and Esme Jean Sim, in Evanston, WY.



She married her sweetheart Jene Hubert Jacobson on April 27, 1946, and they were later sealed in the Logan Temple on June 18, 1959. In her early years, she worked at Mountain States Telephone Company. She was selected as "Queen of the Voice with a smile." Elvira was an extraordinary baker and cook for all who entered her home. Nobody ever left her home hungry. She was an active member of Daughter of Utah Pioneers. She was an excellent homemaker and decorator, especially for holidays.



Elvira was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held several positions. She and Jene served an Inner City Ogden Mission and as ordinance workers in the Ogden Temple for several years.



Elvira is survived by her children, Jene Ann (Bobby) Wilson, Brent (Trish) Jacobson, Marilyn Jacobson, and Michael Jacobson; 17 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Patsy Gitten, LaDawn Munning, and Judy Olsen; one brother, Craig Sherwood. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, Janis Jay; grandson, Tim Palmer, Jr.; parents, three brothers and three sisters.



A graveside services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. A private family visitation will be held prior to the services.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.