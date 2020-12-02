Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elvira Lynch
1941 - 2020
BORN
March 23, 1941
DIED
November 17, 2020
Elvira Lynch's passing at the age of 79 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc. in Bergenfield, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elvira in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Riewerts Memorial Home
187 S Washington Avenue, Bergenfield, New Jersey 07621
Dec
5
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church
29 N. Washington Ave., Bergenfield, New Jersey 07621
Dec
5
Interment
11:00a.m.
Mt Carmel Cemetery
10 Serpentine Rd., Tenafly, New Jersey 07670
Funeral services provided by:
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.