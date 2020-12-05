Menu
Elvis Haynes
1949 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1949
DIED
September 25, 2020
Elvis Haynes's passing at the age of 71 on Friday, September 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Black's Funeral Home in Carthage, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Black's Funeral Home website.

Published by Black's Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services- Ruth Lovely Memorial Chapel
641 East Sabine Street, Carthage, Texas 75633
Oct
3
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services- Ruth Lovely Memorial Chapel
641 East Sabine Street, Carthage, Texas 75633
Funeral services provided by:
Black's Funeral Home
