Elward Rainey
1931 - 2020
BORN
January 14, 1931
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Elward Rainey's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Burlington, NC .

Published by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, North Carolina 27215
Nov
17
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Altamahaw Baptist Church
3445 Altamahaw Church Street, Elon, North Carolina 27244
Nov
17
Interment
3:00p.m.
Alamance Memorial Park
4039 S. Church St., Burlington, North Carolina 27215
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
