After a long and fulfilled life, Elwin M. Johnson, 92, of Hooper Utah passed from this life on October 5, 2020 to be reunited with his sweetheart and eternal companion, Darlene M. Johnson.



He was born in Fielding Utah on May 13, 1928 to Marcellis B. and Amanda Weaver Johnson. Elwin had two older sisters, one of which died at the age of six months. He is survived by his other sister Geraldine (Dee) Hansen of South Ogden. Elwin grew up in Fielding and Garland attending Bear River High School where he met his sweetheart Darlene. They were married on April 22, 1949 in Tremonton. Two years later they were eternally sealed in the Logan Temple. They were blessed with three daughters, Danna Lynn Johnson, Cathaleen (Mark) Mol, and Janette (Don) Fowers. He had 15 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and two great great granddaughters.



Elwin found work at the old Utah-Idaho Sugar Co. factory, after which time he found employment at Pillsbury Mills in Ogden where he worked for many years until retirement. He was always a hard worker and never seemed to stop even after retirement. He was in the National Guard for 3 years. He was constantly busy at one thing or another doing whatever he enjoyed. Dad was extremely talented and succeeded at whatever he desired to do. He loved to shoot his bow with the arrows he made himself. He carved Diamond Willow walking sticks, and loved playing his harmonica for his family. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and dear friends the Hansen's. Dad also loved to golf as often as time and the weather permitted. He had many passions and lived his life to the fullest always taking time for his family. Teaching the gospel, helping and serving others was what gave him the most pleasure. Also, hearing dad and mother sing together was like listening to angels.



Elwin was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in the Bishopric, and the High Council. He was a Sunday School Teacher and a Scout Master where he was instrumental in helping many young men grow into the wonderful men they are today. He also served in the Washington Seattle/Tacoma Mission with his lovely companion our mother and was transferred for six months to the Arizona Phoenix LDS Mission. He also worked for many years in the Ogden Temple which he always stated brought him immense joy and peace. Dad loved the Savior and the Gospel with all his heart, and he never hesitated to sharing his testimony.



We extend a special and sincere thank you to the Hospice nurses Kylee Larsen, and Tara Bingham for all the love and care that they showed our father in his last days. We are all truly grateful for all you have done.



Funeral Services will be held Monday, October 12, 2020, 1:30 p.m., at the Park Ward church, 5671 S. 6100 W., Hooper, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to services from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Interment will be at Hooper Cemetery.



Live-stream services may be viewed at 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Elwin's obituary page, starting at 1:30 p.m.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.