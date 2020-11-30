Menu
Elzie Malin
1944 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1944
DIED
November 23, 2020
Elzie Malin's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville in Evansville, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elzie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boone Funeral Home - Evansville website.

Published by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I did not know Elsie but I worked for many years with his two brother's Ralph, (Tony), Malin and Shelby Butler, two very fine men! My condolences to Tony, Shelby and the entire family.
Gary Yancy
Coworker
November 28, 2020
In loving memory to a wonderful man that I worked hard beside. And laughed even harder with...So sorry for your loss Sylvia. Elzie was a wonderful man. A true brother to me that I shall never forget....
Brian Sandefur & Family
Brian Sandefur
Coworker
November 24, 2020