Emanuel Brown's passing at the age of 83 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cobb Funeral Home in South Bend, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Emanuel in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cobb Funeral Home website.
Published by Cobb Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.