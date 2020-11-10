Menu
Emelia Bustos
1933 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1933
DIED
November 9, 2020
Emelia Olivaris Bustos

1933-2020

Emelia Bustos, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 3, 1933 in Monte Morelos, Nuevo León, Mexico, the daughter of José Olivaris and Eloisa Reyes de Olivaris.

She married the love of her life, Domingo Bustos, in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico and they were blessed with 12 children. In 1963, Emelia moved to Ogden, Utah where she lived the remainder of her life.

Her hobbies included cooking, gardening, and dancing. She especially loved to help her friends and neighbors. Emelia was an animal lover, and deeply cherished all her animals.

Emelia is survived by Guadalupe JeanSonne, Maria D. Castillo, Concepsion Roy Bustos, Jorge L. Bustos, Pedro Bustos, Alecia Jones, Caesar Bustos, Navor Bustos, John Thompson, multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by three sons: Jose Bustos, Rodrigo Bustos, and Ramiro Bustos, and a daughter, Maria Bustos.

We would like to thank the nurses and Inspiration Hospice staff for all their help throughout this difficult process.

A Family Rosary Service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Visitation prior to service from 3:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404
Nov
14
Rosary
4:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84404
