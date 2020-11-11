Menu
Emery Hovermale
1935 - 2020
BORN
March 4, 1935
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Air Force
Emery Hovermale's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lighthouse Baptist Church
Nov
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Lighthouse Baptist Church
5991 Rockfish Rd., Hope Mills, North Carolina
Matthew Metzger
November 11, 2020