Emery Puskas
1948 - 2020
BORN
February 15, 1948
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
United States Navy
Emery Puskas's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bayonne Memorial Home in Bayonne, NJ .

Published by Bayonne Memorial Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals
995 Fischer Boulevard, Toms RIver, New Jersey 08753
Funeral services provided by:
Bayonne Memorial Home
