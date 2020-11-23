Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Emil Dahl
1927 - 2020
BORN
September 25, 1927
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Emil Dahl's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc. in Stoughton, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Emil in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc. on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Olson-Holzhuter-Cress Funeral Service, Inc.
November 23, 2020