Emileigh Bernard
1985 - 2020
BORN
July 4, 1985
DIED
November 19, 2020
Emileigh Bernard's passing at the age of 35 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA .

Published by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Nov
25
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Funeral services provided by:
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
