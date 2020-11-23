Menu
Emilie Foster
1935 - 2020
October 21, 1935
November 4, 2020
Emilie Foster's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Affordable Cremation Service - Oklahoma City in Oklahoma City, OK .

Published by Affordable Cremation Service - Oklahoma City on Nov. 23, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
She was a wonderful Loving person. Always showing Jesus love. A lot of fun to be around. I always enjoyed working with her and having her as a friend. She will be greatly missed.
Suzette Hughes
Friend
November 12, 2020