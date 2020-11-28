Menu
Emilio Gutierrez
1940 - 2020
BORN
August 8, 1940
DIED
November 24, 2020
Emilio Gutierrez's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by North Sacramento Funeral Home in Sacramento, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Emilio in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the North Sacramento Funeral Home website.

Published by North Sacramento Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
North Sacramento Funeral Home
725 El Camino Avenue, Sacramento, California 95815
Dec
2
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
North Sacramento Funeral Home
725 El Camino Avenue, Sacramento, California 95815
Dec
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
1951 North Avenue, Sacramento, California 95838
Dec
3
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
St. Mary's Cemetery
6700 21st Avenue, Sacramento, California 95820
Funeral services provided by:
North Sacramento Funeral Home
