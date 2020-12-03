Emilio Santos's passing at the age of 63 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown in Milltown, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Emilio in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown website.