Emily Shannon
1945 - 2020
BORN
February 12, 1945
DIED
November 30, 2020
Emily Shannon's passing at the age of 75 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg in Reynoldsburg, OH .

Published by Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
11:45a.m.
Glen Rest Memorial Estate
Funeral services provided by:
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
