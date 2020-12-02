Menu
Emily Taste-Dickerson
1934 - 2020
BORN
November 28, 1934
DIED
November 18, 2020
Emily Taste-Dickerson's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis Funeral Home in Mattapan, MA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
654 CUMMINS HWY, MATTAPAN, Massachusetts 02126
Nov
28
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Greater Love Tabernacle
101 Nightingale St., Dor, Massachusetts 02124
Nov
28
Interment
12:00p.m.
Knollwood Memorial Park
319 High Street, Canton, Massachusetts 02021
Funeral services provided by:
Davis Funeral Home
