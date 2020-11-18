Menu
Emily Wilson
1960 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1960
DIED
November 14, 2020
Emily Wilson's passing at the age of 60 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heritage Funeral Home - Harker Heights in Harker Heights, TX .

Published by Heritage Funeral Home - Harker Heights on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Home
425 E. Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, Texas 76548
Nov
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Home
425 E. Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, Texas 76548
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Home - Harker Heights
