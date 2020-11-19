Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Emma Bowen
1934 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1934
DIED
November 17, 2020
Emma Bowen's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Worthington Funeral Home Inc in Chadbourn, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Emma in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Worthington Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Worthington Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Worthington Funeral Home
405 E. Strawberry Blvd, Chadbourn, North Carolina 28431
Funeral services provided by:
Worthington Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.