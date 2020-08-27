Of North Braddock, age, 93, unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Wife of the late William R.



Bridge, Sr. for 45 years. Loving mother of William R. (Kathy) Bridge, Jr. of Dubois, and the late Bonnie (late Charles) Rice. Cherished grandmother of Heather (Mathew) McIntosh of Ohio, and the late Brian Rice. Great Grandmother of Emma, Mathew, Jr., Sophia, Isabella, and Nathaniel McIntosh.



Sister of Lois. Preceded in death by her siblings Margaret, Ruth, John, and Irma. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Emma was a life member of the North Braddock Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed Bingo, visiting casinos, attending her church, The Muhlemann Methodist Church in North Braddock, and baking with her great grandchildren.



Friends are welcome on Friday from 11:00 AM to 1:00PM at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 700 Linden Ave., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Funeral Service will be held at 1pm.



Emma will be laid to rest in Penn Lincoln Cemetery.





Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.