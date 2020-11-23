Menu
Emma Davis
1927 - 2020
BORN
January 24, 1927
DIED
September 27, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Emma Davis's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, September 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Markwell Funeral Home - Casey in Casey, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Emma in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Markwell Funeral Home - Casey website.

Published by Markwell Funeral Home - Casey on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Markwell Funeral Home - Casey
