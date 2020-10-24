Our beautiful mom passed away on October 22, 2020, with her family by her side. Emma Padilla Gallegos was the matriarch of the Gallegos family. She was our strength, our connection, the heart of the Gallegos family. This extreme loss saddens our family greatly, yet we are comforted in knowing she is reunited with our dad and family in heaven.



Emma was born on August 19, 1938 to Lee and Margaret Padilla, in the small town of Monte Vista, Colorado. As a young girl, Emma and her family moved to Ogden, Utah, where her family worked hard and made a life for themselves. Emma met the love of her life, Manuel M. Gallegos, Sr. at a dance in Ogden, and six months later they married on November 18, 1957. They shared their life together for 58 years, before Manuel's passing in March 2016. Together they raised six children, bringing them up in the Catholic faith, and were role models their children could follow. Even though Mom was a little lady, she had enough zest and spunk to keep her kids in line. Emma was a member of St. Rose of Lima and St. Mary's Catholic Church. It was Emma's strength that guided her in faith and family.



During her lifetime Emma was a mom, beautician, excellent cook, and friend to many. She supported her husband, Manuel, in the opening of 18 beauty salons, a beauty college, and the creation of Manuel's El Burrito, which has served the Clearfield community for over 40 years. Even though she supported her husband in his business adventures, nothing was more important to Emma than her family. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest pride. Emma's home was filled with pictures, prayers, and served as a gathering place where celebrations, traditions, and memories were made. She never hesitated to make green chile, fried potatoes, and tortillas to help bring her family members around the table for love and laughter. Our Little Emma will always be in our hearts.



Emma is survived by five of her children: Michelle Gallegos (Robert), Mike (Kathy) Gallegos, Manuel Jr. (Jenifer) Gallegos, Maria (Geoff) Banta, and Marie (Carl) Harwood; her sister Linda Valdez and brother Lee (Madge) Padilla, as well as 18 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Emma is preceded in death by her husband Manuel, daughter Yvonne Vasquez, granddaughter Christina Arcaris, brothers George Garcia and Frank Padilla, and sister Stella Sosa.



A special thanks to our sister Marie, for taking care of Mom during her last months. We were blessed knowing that Mom had the care and love she deserved.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 South Chapel Street, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Tuesday 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 12867 No. Fairfield Road. A Vigil with Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m.



Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd.





