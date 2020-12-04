Menu
Emma Glanton
1939 - 2020
BORN
April 21, 1939
DIED
November 28, 2020
Emma Glanton's passing at the age of 81 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus in Columbus, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Emma in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43227
Funeral services provided by:
SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus
