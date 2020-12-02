Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Emma Hubbard
1929 - 2020
BORN
November 10, 1929
DIED
November 27, 2020
Emma Hubbard's passing at the age of 91 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home in Watkinsville, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Emma in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 8:30p.m.
Ingram Funeral Home
, Cumming, Georgia
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677
Dec
5
Service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Athens
, Athens, Georgia
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
December 2, 2020
JULIE TOBIN
December 2, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers be with you Maxine, Bob and family.
The Lord be with you all.
Barbara and Pete Collins
Friend
December 1, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to Maxine, Bob and the family.
Beverly Logan
Friend
December 1, 2020