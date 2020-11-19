Menu
Emma Iannone
1922 - 2020
BORN
July 25, 1922
DIED
November 17, 2020
Emma Iannone's passing at the age of 98 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by St James Funeral Home Inc in Saint James, NY .

Published by St James Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St James Funeral Home, Inc
829 Middle Country Rd, St James, New York 11780
Funeral services provided by:
St James Funeral Home Inc
