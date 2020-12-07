Emma Lindskov's passing at the age of 103 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hyke Funeral Home - Redfield in Redfield, SD .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Emma in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hyke Funeral Home - Redfield website.
Published by Hyke Funeral Home - Redfield on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.