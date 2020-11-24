Emma Spencer's passing at the age of 68 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Menifee Home For Funerals in Frenchburg, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Emma in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Menifee Home For Funerals website.
Published by Menifee Home For Funerals on Nov. 24, 2020.
