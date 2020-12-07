Menu
Emma Torres
1947 - 2020
BORN
February 3, 1947
DIED
December 6, 2020
Emma Torres's passing at the age of 73 on Sunday, December 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Craft Memorial Home Inc in Port Chester, NY .

Published on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Craft Memorial Home
40 Leicester Street, Port Chester, New York 10573
Funeral services provided by:
Craft Memorial Home Inc
