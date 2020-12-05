Menu
Emma Waldron
1948 - 2020
BORN
March 5, 1948
DIED
November 28, 2020
Emma Waldron's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Countryside Funeral Home in Anthony, FL .

Published by Countryside Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Orange Springs Community Cemetery
12740 Church Street, Fort McCoy, Florida
Funeral services provided by:
Countryside Funeral Home
