Endla Roark's passing at the age of 70 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon in Winchendon, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Endla in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon website.
Published by Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.