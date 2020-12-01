Endla Roark's passing at the age of 70 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon in Winchendon, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Endla in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon website.