Enrique Cardona
1931 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1931
DIED
November 23, 2020
Enrique Cardona's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. in Weslaco, TX .

Published by Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc.
