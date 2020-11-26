Menu
Enrique Olivas
1939 - 2020
BORN
June 30, 1939
DIED
November 3, 2020
Enrique Olivas's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Divine Mercy Funeral Home in Fort Wayne, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Enrique in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Divine Mercy Funeral Home website.

Published by Divine Mercy Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Indiana 46805
Nov
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church FW
2120 S. Harrison St, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46802
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church FW
2120 S. Harrison St, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46802
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
