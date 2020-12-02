Menu
Enriqueta Munoz
1940 - 2020
BORN
June 28, 1940
DIED
November 4, 2020
ABOUT
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Enriqueta Munoz's passing at the age of 80 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home in Lindsay, CA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home
163 S. Mirage Ave., Lindsay, California 93247
Nov
19
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Lindsay Cemetery
639 S. Foothill Ave., Lindsay, California 93247
