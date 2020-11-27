Menu
Epifanio Maldonado
1935 - 2020
BORN
January 6, 1935
DIED
November 9, 2020
Epifanio Maldonado's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clayton Kay Vaughan - Alvarado - Alvarado in Alvarado, TX .

Published by Clayton Kay Vaughan - Alvarado - Alvarado on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Clayton Kay Vaughan Funeral Home
200 E Patton St, ALVARADO, Texas 76009
Nov
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Clayton Kay Vaughan Funeral Home
200 E Patton St, ALVARADO, Texas 76009
Clayton Kay Vaughan - Alvarado - Alvarado
