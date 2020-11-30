Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Epimenio Chavez
1930 - 2020
BORN
March 24, 1930
DIED
November 22, 2020
Epimenio Chavez's passing at the age of 90 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Mortuary Inc in Seguin, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Epimenio in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Palmer Mortuary Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Palmer Mortuary Inc on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
409 W. Krezdorn, Seguin, Texas 78155
Dec
3
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
409 W. Krezdorn, Seguin, Texas 78155
Funeral services provided by:
Palmer Mortuary Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.