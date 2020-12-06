Eric Fox's passing at the age of 58 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood in Fleetwood, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eric in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood website.
Published by Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood on Dec. 6, 2020.
