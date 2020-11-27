Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eric Haines
1970 - 2020
BORN
December 26, 1970
DIED
November 19, 2020
Eric Haines's passing at the age of 49 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wackerly Funeral Home in Canton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eric in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wackerly Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Wackerly Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North, Canton, OH 44714
Nov
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave North, Canton, Ohio 44714
Funeral services provided by:
Wackerly Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Gabriela Simon
November 24, 2020