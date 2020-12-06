Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eric Lavergne
1931 - 2020
BORN
June 27, 1931
DIED
October 16, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Eric Lavergne's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, October 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eric in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sibille Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sibille Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive, Opelousas, Louisiana 70570
Funeral services provided by:
Sibille Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.