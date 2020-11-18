Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eric Litteral
1986 - 2020
BORN
March 10, 1986
DIED
November 16, 2020
Eric Litteral's passing at the age of 34 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lehman Funeral Home in Wellston, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eric in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lehman Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lehman Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Successful Word Church
336963 E Commercial, Warwick, Oklahoma 74834
Funeral services provided by:
Lehman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.