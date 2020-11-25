Menu
Eric Macias
1986 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1986
DIED
November 4, 2020
Eric Macias's passing at the age of 34 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tabor Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Lafayette, CO .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tabor Funeral Home & Cremation Services website.

Published by Tabor Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home
75 South 13th Avenue, Brighton, Colorado 80601
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home
75 South 13th Avenue, Brighton, Colorado 80601
Nov
18
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Elmwood Cemetery
14800 Old, Brighton Road, Brighton, Colorado 80601
Funeral services provided by:
Tabor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
