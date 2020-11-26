Menu
Eric McCall
1948 - 2020
BORN
May 13, 1948
DIED
November 24, 2020
Eric McCall's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home in Greenville, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home website.

Published by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:15p.m.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church
200 Saluda Dam Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29611
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
