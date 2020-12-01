Eric Nelson's passing at the age of 24 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah in Savannah, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eric in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah website.
Published by Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah on Dec. 1, 2020.
