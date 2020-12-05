Eric Paffe's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes in Springdale, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eric in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes website.
Published by Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes on Dec. 5, 2020.
