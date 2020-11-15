Eric Poulsen's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cascade Funeral Home in Cle Elum, WA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eric in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cascade Funeral Home website.
Published by Cascade Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.