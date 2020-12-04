Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eric Rodriguez
1982 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1982
DIED
November 29, 2020
Eric Rodriguez's passing at the age of 38 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel in Lubbock, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eric in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel
206 E. 19th Street, Lubbock, TX 79403
Dec
5
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.