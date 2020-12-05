Menu
Eric Voiles
1958 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1958
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Greenwood Cemetery
Eric Voiles's passing at the age of 62 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Huber Funeral Home in Tell City, IN .

Published by Huber Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street, Tell City, IN 47586
Dec
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Huber Funeral Home
1139 Twelfth Street, Tell City, IN 47586
Funeral services provided by:
Huber Funeral Home
