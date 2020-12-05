Menu
Eric Whetsell
1954 - 2020
BORN
February 20, 1954
DIED
July 22, 2020
Eric Whetsell's passing at the age of 66 on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc. in Summerville, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
29
Funeral service
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home
113 Bryan St, Summerville, South Carolina 29483
Jul
29
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Brownsville Cemetery
579 Pidgeon Bay Road, Summerville, South Carolina 29483
Funeral services provided by:
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
