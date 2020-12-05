Eric Whetsell's passing at the age of 66 on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc. in Summerville, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eric in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.