Eric Wofford's passing at the age of 61 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sims Funeral Services in Harrodsburg, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eric in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sims Funeral Services website.
Published by Sims Funeral Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.