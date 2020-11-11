Menu
Erica Graham
1989 - 2020
BORN
June 10, 1989
DIED
November 6, 2020
Erica Graham's passing at the age of 31 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by King-Tears Mortuary, Inc. in Austin, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 E 12th St, Austin, Texas 78702
Nov
21
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Deliverance Temple Worship Center
1607 Dessau Ridge Ln, Austin, Texas 78754
Nov
21
Interment
12:00p.m.
Cook Walden Capital Parks
14501 N. IH 35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660
Funeral services provided by:
King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Prayers to the Graham family and friends during this most sorrowful time of bereavement. May God comfort your grieving hearts.
November 11, 2020