Erica Lopez
1984 - 2020
BORN
July 15, 1984
DIED
November 10, 2020
Erica Lopez's passing at the age of 36 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heritage Funeral Home in Van Horn, TX .

Published by Heritage Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Home Chapel
704 Frontage Road, Van Horn, Texas 79855
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Home
